The Cascade County Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from his pre- release center today. Authorities say Patrick Gastelo, 40, signed out to go to the Walmart on Smelter Ave. just before 4 this afternoon. He did not return back to the center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cascade County Department of Corrections.
