BOZEMAN - Health officials confirm that one case of mumps is diagnosed in a local student, and others may be infected.
Gallatin City-County Health Department officials say one case is confirmed in a Morning Star elementary student, and a handful of others are suspected.
Health officer Matt Kelley says fortunately, most students at the district are already on record as being vaccinated against the disease.
He declined whether to confirm if the student who came down with mumps was vaccinated, citing privacy concerns.
Officials are also trying to identify other students who may be at risk of catching the contagious illness.
"Vaccines are an incredible tool for preventing illnesses," Kelley says.
The Centers for Disease Control says to watch for these signs of the mumps. Symptoms can appear within a few weeks of infection.
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Tiredness
- Loss of appetite
- Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)