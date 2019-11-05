Ballot Issues

Type of Election Held for the Elected County Officials of Gallatin County, Montana

  • Nonpartisan - YES
  • Nonpartisan - NO

County Law and Justice Center Bond

  • Bonds - YES
  • Bonds - NO

Bozeman

City of Bozeman Mayor

  • Cynthia Andrus
  • Brian Lameres

Bozeman City Commissioner

  • Mark Egge
  • Zachary Krumm
  • Michael Wallner

Manhattan

Town of Manhattan Council Member

  • Gregg Dietz
  • Steve Gonzalez
  • Callie Hamilton
  • Betsy Mancuso

Town of Manhattan Municipal Services Special Levy

  • FOR 
  • AGAINST

Three Forks

City of Three Forks Mayor

  • Sean Gifford
  • Carl "Bud" Mohler Jr.
  • Gene Townsend

City of Three Forks Council Member

  • Steve Dahl
  • Debra Mickelberry
  • Erin Schattauer

West Yellowstone

Town of West Yellowstone Council Member

  • Heather Johnson
  • Pierre Martineau
  • Jeff Mathews
  • Jeff McBirnie
  • Travis Watt

West Yellowstone Resort District Extending 3% Resort Tax

  • For
  • Against

West Yellowstone Resort District Increasing Resort Tax 1% for Infrastructure

  • For
  • Against

