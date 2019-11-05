Ballot Issues
Type of Election Held for the Elected County Officials of Gallatin County, Montana
- Nonpartisan - YES
- Nonpartisan - NO
County Law and Justice Center Bond
- Bonds - YES
- Bonds - NO
Bozeman
City of Bozeman Mayor
- Cynthia Andrus
- Brian Lameres
Bozeman City Commissioner
- Mark Egge
- Zachary Krumm
- Michael Wallner
Manhattan
Town of Manhattan Council Member
- Gregg Dietz
- Steve Gonzalez
- Callie Hamilton
- Betsy Mancuso
Town of Manhattan Municipal Services Special Levy
- FOR
- AGAINST
Three Forks
City of Three Forks Mayor
- Sean Gifford
- Carl "Bud" Mohler Jr.
- Gene Townsend
City of Three Forks Council Member
- Steve Dahl
- Debra Mickelberry
- Erin Schattauer
West Yellowstone
Town of West Yellowstone Council Member
- Heather Johnson
- Pierre Martineau
- Jeff Mathews
- Jeff McBirnie
- Travis Watt
West Yellowstone Resort District Extending 3% Resort Tax
- For
- Against
West Yellowstone Resort District Increasing Resort Tax 1% for Infrastructure
- For
- Against