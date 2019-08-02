According to the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a fire in the Eagle Canyon and Stickney Creek areas have prompted mandatory evacuations. They say fire crews are battling difficult terrain and homes are far apart. So far, homes along the following roads are receiving evacuation notices: Eagle Canyon Road, July Road, Lil’ Valley Road, Werner Drive, North Fork of Beaver Slide Road
Spring Drive, and Cold Water Drive. The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is also putting up road blocks and evacuations as BLM law enforcement ranger. Right now size of the fire is not clear.