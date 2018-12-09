Turning to faith, overcoming drug addiction: Elthia Potts' journey through the Rescue Mission

GREAT FALLS- After turning to her faith, a single mother of six overcame her drug addiction.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Elthia Potts isn't alone. In fact, in the U.S. over 115 people are dying every day from overdosing on opioids.
This past August the Potts family moved into their new home, and now this holiday season Potts' message is inspiring those combatting drug addiction every day.
Three years ago Elthia Potts and her five children at the time checked into the Great Falls Rescue Mission Women's Shelter.
"I was actually pregnant with my daughter, she was born November 15, 2017," said Potts.
Then in March 2017, the seven of them checked into the Cameron Center.
"Being here was a blessing," said Potts.
It's right here in this building where her journey of healing and finding God began.
"I was addicted to opiates and lead up to methamphetamine," said Potts.
Day by day, she began gaining the willpower to overcome what's impossible for some.
"I forgave myself, and I have surrendered my life to the Lord," said Potts.
After previously being controlled by the lifestyle of others close to her, she gained the courage to walk away.
"I was with my kid's dad for 9 years. He got really stuck in his addiction, and I chose to be with him because of my kids," said Potts.
A choice, taking her down a long emotionally draining road.
"It just got really bad. I got so wrapped up in everything, I just chose to stick it out, make bad decisions," said Potts.
Decisions, that eventually lead her to God giving her strength to forgive herself and let go.
"I know now there's a better way to live. Before it was just a cycle I was stuck in. From my family and just growing up, I never knew there was a better life to live," said Potts.
But, come this Christmas morning they'll be enjoying it in their new home.
"I want what's best for my kids. I want my kids to know the Lord. I want what I didn't have," said Potts.
But, they still remain close to the peace of mind this facility has brought them.
"To be able to come back is even bigger because I didn't think I could do it being moved out of here, and the kids going to school, and I really thought it would be a struggle," said Potts.
This time around, Pott's wants others to have exactly what she has, calming tranquility.
"I do have peace in my life," said Potts.
But, her advice to those who don't.
"Surrender. Surrender your life to the Lord," said Potts.
As for what's next, Potts said she plans to complete her discipleship program at the Cameron Center. Then she'd like to go back to school for helping those with disabilities.