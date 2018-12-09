Traveling out of state, competing nationally: Montana Storm cheer & dance

GREAT FALLS- The Montana Storm has won multiple national titles in their gym, and qualified for well-known cheer and dance competitions across the United States. However, they have to travel out of state to compete.
These young ladies and guys have beat teams from big cities like Vegas and New York City.
"I see a lot of these guys a lot more than I do my family because we're always at the gym, and we're always together," said Emma McCarthy & Natalie Garner with the Montana Storm Cheer.
Come next week they'll be heading off to Vegas to compete where they have a shot at getting a summit bid.
"So summit is like the SuperBowl for cheer," said Emma McCarthy & Natalie Garner with the Montana Storm Cheer.
You may think it's odd to travel so far, but it's because there's actually no competitions for them here in town.
"We're the only all-star gym in Great Falls, and getting national championships is not the easiest thing," said Emma McCarthy & Natalie Garner with the Montana Storm Cheer.
The Montana Storm dancers tell me their competitions are a little different than the cheer ones.
"With cheer, their categories are more of level one, level two, senior, junior, or whatever, but with dance, it's more of are you doing contemporary dance, or jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, tap, so they're more categorized but that, and your age," Avery Newman & Iris Moore with the Montana Storm Dance.
In fact, the dance team ended up competing at the world championship last year. Either way, whether you’re moving to the music as a dancer or cheerleader, the Montana Storm can definitely prove to us how much practice, teamwork, and coordination it takes.
"Cheers, a sport. That's like the only thing, and nobody believes us," said Emma McCarthy & Natalie Garner with the Montana Storm Cheer.
And for those who claim flipping and tumbling is easy.
"I'd like to see any of those people who say cheer isn't a sport to come and try this because I guarantee they won't be able too," said Emma McCarthy & Natalie Garner with the Montana Storm Cheer.