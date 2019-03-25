The Chinook Sugarbeeters were one of the most intimidating teams in the state this season … with 5 players 6-foot-3 or taller, the Beeters defense lived up to the name.
For senior forward, Isaac Bell, the plan of attack for the orange and black was simple.
“We’re just gonna go at everybody, we’re just not gonna you know, try to make friends and stuff… We just wanna go in and get a win,” said Bell.
The Beeters got a lot of wins this season, 25 in fact, and returned to the state tournament for the first time since 1986.
“Everybody this year played with a chip on their shoulder and that is what we needed to go into the state tournament and everybody came in locked in and ready.”
“If it was easy, everyone would do it so we just gotta come into everyday at practice every game and earn everything,” said Bell.
Chinook earned their second consecutive undefeated regular season this winter, winning 57 of their last 62 games.
Individually, bell racked up nearly 14 hundred career points along with too many accolades to mention; including back to back all state honors and hi line tournament invites.
Now as his time as a high school hooper has come to a close he reflects on his time with the Beeters.
“Coming out every game with a positive attitude and just everybody, opponents, just everything about high school basketball was great,” said Bell.