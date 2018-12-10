GREAT FALLS- In the last month, vets have seen at least a dozen cases of a relatively new dog virus that's surfaced over the last seven years.
It's known as the K9 Infectious Respiratory Disease, and here's what you should know.
The Associated Veterinary Services says it can commonly be mistaken for Kennel Cough. Your dog's symptoms might include a running nose and bad cough, possibly serious enough to make them gag or vomit.
If your dog has any of these symptoms, you should take them to the vet right away. They'll swab your pet's throat and see if they have this virus or Kennel Cough.
Vets say the K9 Infectious Respiratory Disease isn't life-threatening, and is comparable to you catching a cold from a friend.
"A couple weeks ago, actually she started coughing, it was progressively getting worse so we took her into the vet and they thought it was Bortatella which is the Kennel Cough," said Pam Denham, a dog owner.
In order to prevent this virus, Associated Veterinary Services says to make sure your dog is up to date on their vaccinations, and limit your pet's exposure to other dogs.
The vet also says if your dog happens to catch this virus, they'll put them on anti-biotics or an anti-inflammatory to get them healthy again.