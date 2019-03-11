Makeup is an everyday part of our world, but what if girls stopped wearing it one day per week? That is what senior Andrea Downard is looking to bring to Great Falls High School.
It is called "No Makeup Monday" and is happening all over the country. It consists of girls not wearing makeup during the day to embrace their inner beauty.
"I just kind of came up with it, I've heard like over Snapchat and social media," Andrea Downard said.
Downard went on to say that she feels society puts pressure on girls to look a certain way, and it's important to embrace yourself for who you are.
Downard says the movement is gaining traction throughout Great Falls, and has friends in other parts of the country spreading the word.
She hopes to inspire students at Great Falls High School to continue the movement when she graduates.