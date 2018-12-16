GREAT FALLS- GFPD says a calls came in at 7:04 this morning with people reporting their car tires had been slashed along 5th Ave. S.
A transient guy was trying to break into a white truck. Police arrived and the man was dumpster diving. He started fighting with the police. Police then handcuffed and searched him. Police found prescription drugs that weren't his.
Police then arrested 37-year-old Jeremiah Garrett on the 1500 block of 5 Alley S.
Garrett had pocket knives on him that matched the slash marks on the victim's cars. Garrett also had property on him from the victim of a reported burglary of 1500 Block of 4th Ave. S.
Garrett was charged with felony burglary, theft, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Along with nine criminal mischiefs, one misdemeanor theft, one misdemeanor of obstruction of a police officer, one misdemeanor of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and one trespassing a vehicle.