Local Veteran Meets Biological Family: Just in Time for the Holidays

GREAT FALLS- After 68 years, a local veteran has reunited with his biological family just in time for the holidays.
It's all thanks to Joe Parsetich's wife and son. Parsetich was born at the Catholic Charities Orphanage in Chicago, and little did he know, this entire time, he's had, five brothers and two sisters.
For the last 30 years, Parsetich has been in contact with the Catholic Charities Orphanage in Chicago hoping they'd give him some details about who his parents are.
"Catholic Charities kept sending me tidbits that they can't disclose anything," said Parsetich,
Thanks to Parestich's wife and son, they took it upon themselves to find out.
"Just recently my son and wife gave me hits to Ancestry DNA and 23&Me, and as a result of both of those tests, from Ancestry DNA I was able to hook up with my brother," said Parsetich.
Parsetich didn't just track down his brother, he ended up finding over 1,000 blood relatives.
"I finally found my brother, and I have three other brothers, two of them live in Puerto Rico, and one in Florida," said Parsetich.
In 1999 Parsetich's biological mother passed away in Puerto Rico, and she never told anyone about another son.
"It took me about a week to get it sorted through because I didn't know anything about another brother. It was kind of a surprise for me. He's a wonderful person," said Manolin Fernandez Aponte, Parsetich's biological brother.
As for Parsetich's biological father, he's still living in Puerto Rico.
"I have just a beautiful family. I couldn't ask for a more blessed Christmas present in my entire life," said Parsetich.
68 years later, Joseph Peter Parsetich Fernandez Aponte Ramirez Torres has one long name and a whole lot of siblings.
Parsetich says he plans on visiting some of his siblings who live in Puerto Rico and then hoping to have them come visit him at home in Montana.