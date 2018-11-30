GREAT FALLS- According to the City-County Health Department of Cascade County, a child who is not properly buckled up in a booster seat is five times more likely to be killed in a car crash.
In fact, the health department says it's illegal to not have your child in a car seat meaning you could possibly get fined or arrested for not doing so, which is why Great Falls Fire Rescue spent their day making sure your child is buckled up properly.
"The seat should be buckled into the car tightly enough that if you pull where the seat belt goes through or where the latch strap goes through that the seat doesn't move more than one-inch side to side,” said MaryKay Burns, a Child Passenger Safety Instructor.
Meaning it should be tight enough that you can't pinch the harness strap. GFFR plans on holding free seat belt installation checks in the future.