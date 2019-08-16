The World Mission Society Church of God hosting a food drive Sunday, August 18 at the Super 1 Foods on 3160 10'th Ave. South. Everyone is encouraged to drop off non-perishable items to support the Great Falls Food Bank.
Community Spotlight: Great Falls Food Bank
