GREAT FALLS-
Yesterday’s wildfire threatened several homes near Vinyard Road and Cove Lane, forcing people to leave their belongings behind.
“You know, you better get out when you can,” says Denny Hepp, fire evacuee.
“Grab what's important and get out,” says Crystal Nix, a fire evacuee.
However, this also begs the question, “What do you grab when you're told your house might go up in flames?”
“I think at that point it was just, we have two small children, two dogs...,”explains Nix.
For others, the answer was a little different.
“His wife was inside, packing a little bit of clothing and that. And then grab some pictures, you know off the wall, some stuff that can't be replaced and then basically loaded up and headed out,” says Hepp.
This was the situation several home owners faced during yesterday's wildfire.
Several fire agencies fought to protect these people's homes, but they weren't alone in the fight.
“People who deliver our water were out here helping fight the fires, my neighbor next door had trucks come from his farm and help out,” explains Nix.
Despite their best efforts to fight the blaze, some were barely able to make it out in time.
“You could just see the smoke, and then, look up there and we saw flames; then just right behind us, like I said, there was flames there also,” explains Hepp.
“I mean, you can tell by looking at it that it came within a couple feet of the house and by some miracle the house was spared,” says Nix.
For these tough Montanan’s, a little fire never hurt anyone; and it sure isn't going to change the way they live their lives.
“You know, I don't really think there is anything you can really do to prevent it. Doesn't make me want to move, or leave or anything. We love it up here. If it happens again, it happens again. I'm just grateful for Great Falls Fire Department, and Vaughn, and Black Eagle, and everybody else that showed up,” says Nix.
“It was just a matter of Mother Nature, you know, the wind changing,” explains Nix.
For many, today tells a much different story.
Crews are still patrolling the remains of what is left behind; cooling hot spots and fixing damaged power lines burnt by the fire.
Officials are still investigating the size and cause of the fire.