The EPA has found higher than normal levels of arsenics and lead in the backyards of homes across Black Eagle.
Last night, they held a meeting at the Black Eagle Community Center to discuss their solution with the community.
175 homes in Black Eagle community have been contaminated; and while the levels aren't considered deadly, the EPA’s solution is to simply start digging.
Arsenic is known to cause cancer as well as skin and nerve damage in humans, while lead is known to affect several organs in the body.
During last night's meeting, roughly 50- 60 community members attended saying they were in support of the clean-up.
Some have even been asking for this to happen for years.
“Yes, I would be very interested in if they could replace a lot of the soil and stuff that would be really great. I was tested a few years ago and it came out as being the high levels,” says Lauren Fronsee, a Black Eagle resident.
Some areas across Black Eagle exceeded the recommended concentration by 500 milligrams, and for some in community, this is something that needs to be done not only for the safety of people right now; but for future generations.
“For one it will help families of the future, generations; keeping the area clean, more beautification, property values,” explains Greg Schoby, general manager of the Black Eagle Community Center.
Others are a little on the fence about the situation, saying it all depends on how things are done.
“I'm absolutely for it because that lead is coming from somewhere…If they aren't letting the community choose or vote or somebody making that choice to give someone permission to come on their property, I'm definitely against that,” explains Rick Snelson from Black Eagle.
While several community members in Black Eagle are on board with what the EPA wants to do, others say it isn’t worth it.
“I'm against it because we've lived this long with it. You know, there's no deformities, there's nothing's happening in the community for it. I think it's just another way for job security for the city,” says Deanna Griffin, a Black Eagle community member.
According to the EPA, they won't force anyone to go through a cleanup process; however, they will try their best to convince residents otherwise.
Not only would the clean-up provide healthier soil, but a few other things as well.
“Last year they had a public meeting in regard to some of the projects they want to put at the site; ranging from a golf course to biking trails, to possible amphitheatre,” explains Schoby.
Overall, the project would cost just over $2 million to replace the contaminated dirt and dispose of it through the proper channels.
Looking forward, the plan is for the EPA to start the multi-million dollar project in 2020 and expects it to take about 2 years to complete.