Cascade County- Police have released the names of two women killed in a rollover crash Monday night. Authorities say they found Mary Denn, 44, and Candy Grimm, 42, suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. The Cascade County sheriff's Office responded to the area of 46 Upper Camp Lane around 5:30 last night. They say the car both women were traveling in had reversed down a driveway, then rolled off a ledge. The car came to a stop 50 ft. from the hill. Both women were ejected and died at the scene. Authorities are investigating.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...CROSSWINDS ALONG I-90, FROM GARRISON JUNCTION TO ANACONDA. GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.
