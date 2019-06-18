Cascade County- Police have released the names of two women killed in a rollover crash Monday night. Authorities say they found Mary Denn, 44, and Candy Grimm, 42, suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. The Cascade County sheriff's Office responded to the area of 46 Upper Camp Lane around 5:30 last night. They say the car both women were traveling in had reversed down a driveway, then rolled off a ledge. The car came to a stop 50 ft. from the hill. Both women were ejected and died at the scene. Authorities are investigating.

