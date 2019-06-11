The Missoula School Board is considering changing district boundaries for several elementary schools.
The changes would primarily affect Jeannette Rankin, Cheif Charlo, and Russell elementary.
Re-districting has been on the school board's agenda for months, but tonight's presentation now faces new opposition.
Just after 9 p.m. the board voted to table this discussion until their next meeting on June 25th. A discrepancy with the district map led to the decision to table the discussion.
"I'd prefer that we get specific with our map and only vote on a map that only has things that we are voting on" Vice Chair Diane Lorenzen said.
The motion to table the vote and request a new map be made was unanimously approved by the trustees present.
Officials say they hope delaying the vote will give administration enough time to fix their maps.
ABC Fox Montana will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.