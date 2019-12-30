As the holiday season comes to a close, the Public Works, Solid Waste Division provides the following tips to properly dispose of Christmas trees.
Trees can be disposed of in two ways: through residential trash service or by residents self-hauling their trees.
Christmas tree collection from City residents starts January 1 and continues through mid-February.
You are asked to remove all lights and ornaments and place trees wherever your collection takes place.
Piling or placing trees at least three feet from trash receptacles is helpful, but do not place trees in containers.
The second option doesn't matter if you're a transfer station permit holder or not. Residents are able to self-haul their Christmas tree for disposal and there is no additional cost.
Again, residents should make sure all lights and ornaments are removed from the tree.
The machinery can only handle organic matter, such as branches and brush.
The transfer station is located at 1975 North Benton Avenue (between Carroll College and the railroad tracks).
For questions or additional information, you are asked to contact Recycling Coordinator, Kim Carley at 406-447-8084.