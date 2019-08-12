GREAT FALLS- The thought of 200 trees missing across the city doesn't seem like a big deal; especially since they're being replaced come late winter.
However, those trees helped to protect your home from the harsh wind in the winter, and now that they're gone, the wind could be putting your heater to more use; which means a higher electric bill.
However, the trouble doesn't end there.
Trees also shade the roads to help keep them cool, which now that a couple hundred are gone, could mean more wear and tear on your car.
“The unfortunate thing is, you don't miss a tree until it's gone,” explains Todd Seymanski, a Great Falls Forester.
Currently, the trees are providing shade to our roads.
However with 200 missing, city streets could start to get a little worse.
“The striping on the pavement will last way longer than one that's out exposed,” explains Seymanski.
It’s safe to say trees play a much bigger role in our lives than we give them credit for.
With dozens of trees missing across the city, your wallet my take a hit as well when the electric bill comes.
“In the winter, the winds blow pretty hard and so you get a little more wind chill, and so if you have a tree blocking it, of course it slows it down,” says Seymanski.
However, trees don't just help to keep down your utilities. They also come in handy when it starts to snow.
“Trees will, you know, catch snow before it drifts out onto the road or your sidewalk,” says Seymanski.
Once winter passes, all the snow will start to melt.
Here in Great Falls, our storm drain system is pretty good.
However, without the trees, things will be a little more complicated.
“When you've got a big tree, the tree will absorb a certain amount of water during rain. Just go down the street when we're getting a light rain and you'll see it's dry under the tree and wet on the pavement,” says Seymanski.
In fact, a single Green Ash tree can hold over 3,000 gallons of water over the course of one year.
One of the best ways you can help is by donating online to the People's Parks and Recreation Foundation in Great Falls, or, you can stop by the Parks and Rec Office.