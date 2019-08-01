Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT THE AIR FIELD THROUGH 4PM MDT.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT FRIDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). * IMPACTS: SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS, BREEZY WESTERLY WINDS FROM A DRY COLD FRONT, AND GUSTY ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS IN VICINITY OF THUNDERSTORMS. * WINDS: GENERALLY 10-25 MPH. OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH. &&