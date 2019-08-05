GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Parks and Rec. Department has removed between 175- 200 trees this year alone with more cuts on the way.
The reason for the massive cuts is because of the harsh winter we had between 2018 and 2019.
Last winter put a huge strain on a good portion of our tree population.
The first hit came with warmer temperatures in January and February.
Then the sudden drop to negatives in March did even more damage.
Finally, we once again saw below freezing temperatures in the spring.
At this point, many of the trees didn't have a fighting chance.
However, the good news is, there is some hope in sight.
“We're going to remove the stumps. We usually do that late winter. And then hopefully, working with the director and deputy director, we will identify a funding source to be able to replace them trees.,” explains Todd Seymanski, a Forester for the city of Great Falls.
From here, the Parks Department still needs to remove dead or dying trees in the Boulevard District of Great Falls.
All in all, they are hoping to get enough funding to replace every tree lost throughout the city.
The best way you can help is by donating to the People's Parks and Recreation Foundation for tree replacements throughout the city.