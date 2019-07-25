GREAT FALLS- Construction at Great Falls High School (GFHS) has been going on for over a year now, and neighbors around the area are saying they've had enough.
While many in the neighborhood don't have an issue with the school expansion, they do have a problem with what's going on outside of it.
Some of the issues include loud diesel trucks taking up parking spaces, noisy equipment from morning to evening, and constant dirt and dust being blown in every direction.
One neighbor says she's tried to solve the issues, but hasn't gotten anywhere with the construction company, the city, school, or even local law enforcement.
Now, she's calling for a change.
“The city needs to step in and update what is happening in terms of parking, speed limit signs that they promised, enforce regulation of speed limits and where people can park... And they're not doing that,” explains Kiersten McCutchan, a concerned neighbor impacted by the construction.
However, Great Falls High principal Geoffry Habel says he understands the frustration, but at the end of the day, it will all be worth it.
“Obviously, we're not going to make everybody happy; but we've got $38 million worth of tax payer money that is dedicated to try and make improvements for kids and it is an immense construction site,” says Habel.
A foreman on the site explains they’re trying their best to be courteous, but they have a job to do and a deadline to meet.
In the end, community members are hoping to see a change and for their neighborhood to soon go back to the once quite streets they were.