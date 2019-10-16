GREAT FALLS- Every year, FWP selects a handful of days to be dedicated to kids between the ages of 10 -15 for the Youth Hunt.
However, every year parents are also left confused by the rules surrounding the event.
In fact, one viewer emailed the KFBB newsroom asking, “Can kids who are 10-11 only hunt the 2 days for youth hunt?”
The answer to this is that kids can hunt more than just the two days given for the youth hunt.
Over the course of those two days, ONLY youth are allowed to pull the trigger out in the field.
After that, general season opens and the field is once again fair game to anyone; even for the youth.
Unfortunately, the confusion doesn't end there.
Several people are also confused over the differences between the youth hunt and apprentice programs.
“Two different groups of kids. Those who have not gone through Hunter's Ed have to be in the apprentice program, have to have a 21 year old with them as a mentor and they have to sign up at our regional offices for that. Or, those who have gone through Hunter's Ed, 12 to 15 as a youth can go hunting with their parent or an 18 year old,” explains Gary Bertellotti, Regional Supervisor of Region 4 FWP.
That apprentice program isn't just limited to kids either.
Anyone interested in hunting can join the program to hunt with a licensed hunter; giving them a chance to see what it's all about.
If you have any further questions, you’re asked to call the FWP office at (406)-454-5840.