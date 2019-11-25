GREAT FALLS- If you're planning on traveling for Thanksgiving this week, you'll want to listen up.
The first round of winter weather will be starting Wednesday, making your holiday travel plans a little more difficult.
Before you head out the door, make sure you packed a little extra patience because Thanksgiving is already the busiest travel holiday of the year.
With some winter weather in the mix, you're going to want to be giving yourself extra time as well.
In fact, the Great Falls International Airport says you'll probably need to give yourself an extra 2 hours once you head out the door.
This week alone, the airport sees a 20% increase in foot traffic; so about 600 to 700 people will be flying in and out on any given day.
I addition to patience and a little extra time, you'll need keep an eye out for a few other things as well.
“Don't leave your vehicle unattended out front and please don't park in the crosswalks and keep the parking traffic in the lane closest to the building. If that's full, the cell phone lots a great place to park and what we really saw the last couple of years; especially when there's snow, is people don't see the little ones trying to get through the crosswalk,” explains John Faulkner, Great Falls Airport Director.
You'll also want to download your airlines app to keep a close eye on any delays or cancellations when it comes to your flight.
While flying out of Great Falls might be easy, connecting flights such as Denver will be much busier.
