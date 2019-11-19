GREAT FALLS- Last week several different fire agencies responded to a structure fire in the Highwood mountains.
In addition to slick roadways, fire crews also had to deal with frozen water tankers.
Most, if not all of the rural and volunteer fire stations are using equipment decades old; simply because they can't afford to buy new gear and vehicles.
So, when temperatures hit below freezing, fire crews have to get creative when it comes to keeping people safe.
“Adapt, overcome, cheat if necessary,” explains Ken Hanks, Vaughn Assistant Fire Chief.
This is a common saying for fire fighters when they're faced with a challenging situation, which is pretty common in the winter when it comes to frozen equipment.
When this happens, fire fighters are forced to warm up the lines or find an alternate source of water.
In addition to this, crews are keeping a close eye of the clock.
“Fires double in size every 30 seconds,” explains Michael Deshayes, the Black Eagle Fire Chief.
“For us, it could be between life and death. On the lesser part, it could be us saving a property or losing a property,” further explains Hanks.
That's why fire crews take every precaution before responding to a call in the winter.
“Sometimes what you'll do is, you know; just make sure that the engine's running. You get some of that heat coming off the exhaust and the catalytic convertor to help thaw things out. Sometimes it's bringing an auxiliary heater. We'll run pumps in route to the call if we can actually do that. Keep that water flowing,” says Hanks.
Even with every precaution taken, Mother Nature still has a way of asserting her authority.
“It could ruin the valves, spilt pipe, you know, split the fittings. So yeah, there's a huge cost to it, if you know, something breaks on the truck,” explains Deshayes.
However, when it comes to this type of weather, fire equipment isn't the only thing with a price tag.
“The firefighters, if they're going into a house fire, you know it's hot in there so they're sweating and they come back out of it and cool down; and it's cold temperatures out there,” explains Deshayes.
At the end of the day, fire fighters will do all they can by adapting and overcoming a situation to make sure you and your family stay safe
One thing you can do to help fire fighters this winter is making sure your fire hydrants are cleared 3 feet in each direction.
This could save valuable time in fighting a fire, and potentially, save a life.