AUGUSTA – The Fish and Wildlife Commission has removed all fishing restrictions at Willow Creek Reservoir as federal and state departments prepare to drain the area for dam repairs in the coming months.
Lifted limits include those on the number of bags, possessions and gear, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and will last until Dec. 31. You’re allowed to catch fish in any way that’s lawful, as long as you don’t move live fish from the reservoir.
The reservoir’s fishing access site will be open during the site’s draining, but those planning on a visit should use caution due to possibly muddy grounds near the water’s edge, with a high risk of sinking in the mud.
The lift on fishing restrictions is a way for the public to catch and eat fish from the reservoir, according to FWP, since they may not survive or flow downstream during the upcoming drainage.
Officials with FWP said the department has unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the Bureau of Reclamation and the Greenfields Irrigation District for alternate repair solutions that would save the fishery.
The agency plans to look for ways to restore the site, once dam repairs finish and the reservoir is re-filled. The process itself may take years as FWP decides on the best approach, said FWP Regional Fish Manager Jason Rhoten.
At the moment, the Willow Creek Reservoir is a popular destination for rainbow trout and tiger muskie fishery, though other species also include brook trout and white suckers, according to FWP. The site had roughly 7,030 angler days in 2017.
For more information, you can reach out to FWP Region 4’s office in Great Falls at (406) 454-5840.