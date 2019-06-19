breaking news

A controlled burn re-ignited in Simms, threatening at least one structure in the area.

The caller reported the fire around 5:40p.m and told dispatchers they could see flames and smoke and the fire slowly approaching a structure.

Several agencies responded to the fire including Simms, Sun River, Vaughn and Fort Shaw Volunteer Fire Departments.

According to authorities, the fire started as a result of embers being blown up by the wind from a prescribed burn last Friday.

Half an acre was burned in the fire but was quickly controlled and extinguished by the responding teams.

No injuries were sustained during this incident.

