A controlled burn re-ignited in Simms, threatening at least one structure in the area.
The caller reported the fire around 5:40p.m and told dispatchers they could see flames and smoke and the fire slowly approaching a structure.
Several agencies responded to the fire including Simms, Sun River, Vaughn and Fort Shaw Volunteer Fire Departments.
According to authorities, the fire started as a result of embers being blown up by the wind from a prescribed burn last Friday.
Half an acre was burned in the fire but was quickly controlled and extinguished by the responding teams.
No injuries were sustained during this incident.