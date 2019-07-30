BROWNING - Water issues in Browning forced a late start Tuesday morning for the staff at public schools.
Staff say it's unclear what happened overnight, but when they arrived at work the faucets weren't working.
Corrina Guardipee Hall, Superintendent for Browning Public Schools, wrote the following on the schools, Facebook Page:
'Water Browning Public Schools staff we will have a late start today due to the water issues. When the water comes on you may report to work. We will let you know if we are able to have our summer lunch program today. There will be no extended summer school today.'
Meanwhile, Blackfeet Community College is closed for the day due to the water situation.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.