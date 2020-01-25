GREAT FALLS - Just a month ago, Little Shell of Chippewa Creek in the Electric City became the 574th federally recognized tribe, after a long journey spanning roughly a century. On Saturday, they came together with state representatives and members of the community to celebrate the historic landmark.
"It's over! Waiting for the day that never comes is over!" said Little Shell Tribe Chairperson John Gilbert, much to roaring applause
from the hundreds of people that came to the Holiday Inn. Everyone was eager to commemorate such an achievement that took generations of hard work.
Chairperson Gerald Gray, Little Shell Tribe of the Chippewa Cree
"Tonight we commemorate the efforts that no tribe should ever have to go through,” said fellow Chairperson Gerald Gray, “but yet we celebrate the efforts of so many who have carried this torch for over 130 years."
Gray would describe the tribe's struggles for recognition as a can, endlessly being kicked down the road. However, that can came to a stop on Dec. 20, with President Trump’s signing of 2020's National Defense Authorization Act, which finally gave the tribe and its members the validation they’ve long strived for.
While the story told to future generations may include heartbreak and denied opportunities, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says it may shine another light as well.
"The story told will also be one of tirelessness, of determination, of courage and a long overdue correction of history," said Bullock.
With new access to federal resources, the tribe plans on becoming more self-sufficient, with talks of buying land for new facilities, like a tribal office, trade school and maybe even elder housing.
"That is going to be an enormous task, but they will get it done,” said Gilbert. “I have the utmost confidence in our tribal council in getting that accomplished."
So while one long challenge ends and another begins, the tribe only asks for the community’s support as they move forward and face whatever comes their way next.