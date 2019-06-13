“There's a lot to learn very quickly,” explains Machinist Mate Matthew Kunzik.
The USS Montana is one of the most high tech Virginia class submarines to date.
“There's more electronic and touch screens and everything on board,” says Kunzik.
“The Technologies they come up with, trial and error through the old submarines, and the new technology just makes is better, explains Senior Chief Dale Noerenberg.
While the new technology is something many are looking forward to, the submarine life has much more to offer.
“We got a good crew. We got a really good crew. And I don’t think, you know, there's anything that we can't do,” explains First Class Kevin Rooke.
“The close knit crew. We got a hundred and thirty sailors on board. It's just the camaraderie, we're a small family,” says Noerenberg.
With such a small crew, the USS Montana will in many ways, be a home away from home.
However, some are still thinking about the ones they're leaving behind.
“My kids struggle the most. I got a 7 year old and a 3 year old; and the 3 year old doesn't understand why I had to leave. The 7 year old knows why, but isn't happy with it,” says Rooke.
For those serving in the military, no sacrifice is too great.
While there will be hardships along the way, many try and remember the joys of their career.
“I'm actually looking forward to getting back out to sea and doing it,” says Rooke.
“Getting her out of the yard and getting her to sea so she can do what she's meant to do with the fleet,” explains Noerenberg.
The USS Montana is contracted to be completed by May 2020 and added into the Navy fleet in 2021.
If you'd like to support the USS Montana and its crew members, there's a reception this Saturday at the Meadow Lark Country Club from 7-9pm; with tickets costing $15.00.
To RSVP, call 406-761-4434 ext 108.