UPDATE (12/5 4:28 pm) - The road closure has been lifted and both lanes of US-12 have been reopened.
We will continue to bring updates as we get them in.
UPDATE (12/5 1:26 pm) - US Highway 12 is closed while police investigate an incident that happened Thursday morning.
Authorities were called about a domestic dispute, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton. A suspect fled the scene and ended up taking his own life in his car on the highway, said Dutton.
Commuters can expect the highway to be closed for several more hours as authorities investigate.
There is no threat to the public as of the writing of this article.
This is a developing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available.
EAST HELENA - East Helena schools were placed on a "soft lockdown" Thursday after a "dangerous situation" near one of the schools.
The school district posted to their Facebook page about the incident at about 11 Thursday morning.
About half an hour later, they posted that the soft lockdown had been lifted.
We have a reporter heading to the scene to find out more about the incident that led to the lockdown.