UPDATE (6:42PM): CCSO Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says evacuations have been lifted and the fire is contained.
CCSO will be investigating the cause of the fire.
We will update you with any more details if they become available.
UPDATE (3:49pm): According to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, homes are being evacuated near Vinyard Road. There has also been a Code Red Alert for a "pre-evacuation" of Cove Lane.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says, "The fire is gaining speed and is headed towards Bootlegger. Please take precautions and do not put yourself at risk to protect your property."
Multiple crews are responding to a wildfire out near Vaughn on Stuckey Road. Help was requested from Black Eagle, Vaughn, Gore Hill, and more.
Scanner traffic first reported a small brush fire around 3-5 acres. Now it is reporting an estimated 40-50 acres now are burning.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.