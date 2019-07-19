UPDATE Fri 1:37 PM - Fire crews describe the blaze as a small fire located in the back of a trailer home.
The fire is out, said Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Deshayes, and firefighters are doing what they can to blow the smoke out of the home.
A woman is receiving medical attention for minor burns to her hands, said Deshayes.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigation is underway.
GREAT FALLS - Around 12:30 PM Several fire agencies responded to reports of a patio engulfed in flames and smoking billowing out of a house on 25 Chandelle Lane.
Crews quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.
One person is being checked by emergency services for burns on the palms of their hands and forearms.
The origin of the fire is still not known at this time.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.