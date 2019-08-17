ROOSEVELT COUNTY- Two people were killed and another hurt after a car rollover crash in Roosevelt County early Friday morning.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, a car was passing another vehicle in the opposite lane when the car that rolled was oncoming. The driver of the oncoming car swerved in response, and went off the road near marker 2.4 along the Bureau of Indian Affairs route 1 near route 20.
Troopers say the car hit someone’s driveway and went airborne for 80 feet, and rolled twice before coming to a stop.
Nobody in the car was wearing seatbelts and all three people were ejected.
Two women from Brockton died at the scene and a 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
Alcohol and speed are suspected factors and police are still investigating the crash.