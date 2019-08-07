GREAT FALLS- Following the harsh winter, nearly 200 trees are in the process of being removed across Great Falls.
Now, the Parks and Rec Dept. is focusing on funding the massive project to replace all of the trees.
In fact, people can start expecting to see some changes come this winter; which is when the Parks Department will start uprooting the left over stumps from across the city.
However, in order to see every tree replaced, a lot of things have to happen first.
After all the old stumps are uprooted and filled, the Parks Department will start looking at budgeting for new trees to fill their place.
Unfortunately, there isn't any money in the Parks District Budget to go towards new trees; because all of the current money is being put towards other projects over the next three years.
Regardless, the Parks Department says they'll get the money one way or another.
“We'll have some numbers and we'll probably try to get some bids and stuff late winter and it will be coming out of my Natural Resource Budget; and if we can get some grants and that type of stuff. We'll be exploring all them options,” explains Todd Seymanski, a City of Great Falls Forester.
Each tree typically costs between $225-$250.
In addition to this, the Parks Dept. will have to take into account the installation fee which is $450-$500 on average.
All in all, the project will cost roughly $150,000, not including the labor needed to upkeep the trees over the next several years.
Surprisingly, a lot also depends on Mother Nature.
If we have more rain one year, it'll cost less to upkeep the trees because water trucks won't have to drive across town as much.
If all goes well, you can expect to see new trees planted around mid to late April.