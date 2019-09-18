MONTANA - Two years after pulling out of an international agreement called the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a possibly new trade deal between the U.S. and Japan could affect Montana's agriculture.
According to a statement from the White House, the Trump Administration reached an initial agreement with the Land of the Rising Sun Monday on tariff barriers between the two countries.
Ben Thomas, the director for the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) said pulling out of the TPP agreement in 2017 hasn't left any direct impact on Montana’s wheat exports, as Japan continues to buy them from the U.S.
However, with a tariff of $150 per ton on American wheat, Japan could choose to trade with competing countries like Canada and Australia, if a deal isn't reached soon.
"That's going to increase stocks in the United States and additionally drive down prices domestically," explained Thomas. For Montana specifically,"[Japan is] the number one customer in the world for our wheat. So it is a very important market."
While there are no concrete details on the possible trade agreement, Thomas said he hopes it will include terms similar to the TPP, where tariffs on wheat and other goods depended on the type and size of any given shipment.
"In my view, anything less than that would be a loss," said Thomas.
It's something Congressman Gianforte has also pushed for in a September 10 letter to U.S. Ambassador Robert Lighthizer. In the letter, he writes that while TPP wasn't perfect, the terms involved gave Montanan exports more access to international markets like Japan, while getting rid of "unfair subsidies" on U.S. farmers.
The Trump Administration will continue to talk with Japan officials in the coming weeks as they strive to reach a formal trade deal between the two nations.