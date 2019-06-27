JUDITH BASIN COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued warnings for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms throughout Judith Basin County.
The “tornadic thunderstorm” will impact mainly rural parts of east central Judith Basin and southwestern Fergus Counties, according to NWS. If you’re in the affected areas, you should get indoors or find the nearest shelter as soon as possible.
IFNWS says weather may lead to flying debris in the area, which can be dangerous to those caught outside. Residents in the area can expect potential damage to homes, vehicles and general property as a result.
Additionally, conditions may also lead to tree damage, which the NWS says is likely.
The warnings are in effect until 5:45 PM MT time.