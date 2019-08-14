GREAT FALLS- The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign which is an event that is designed to help find pets their forever homes.
This event will close the shelter Thursday, August 15th to make arrangements and will open Friday, August 16th and Saturday, August 17th from 11 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
The shelter will be offering a reduced adoption price of only $10 plus a donation of your choice. The fee includes the animals spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, and a nametag for all pets over 4 months old. Anyone who chooses to adopt will also receive a small gift bag from Hill’s Science Diet while supplies last.
People living in Great Falls will be required to purchase a City License for $15 at the time and it will last for one year. If you already have a pet at home you are asked to bring in proof of rabies vaccination for all current pets.
For more about the event, information on becoming a pet owner, or if you would like to donate to the shelter you can visit the shelter at 1010 25th Ave NE or at 406-454-2276.