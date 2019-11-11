GREAT FALLS- This Veteran's Day is a little more special as community members not only attended the ceremony, but also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veteran's Day is a chance to personally thank those who have served our country and give them a chance to be heard.
“Well keeping America safe I guess,” explains Barney Cooper, a Navy veteran.
“Have that camaraderie and information that we wouldn't normally have. What their stories are, what made them join he military, and give them that opportunity to talk while their still present with us,” explains Kim Kay McCarty Martin, an adjutant for the American Legion.
However, veterans are saying there shouldn't be just one day set aside for their voices to heard; especially, when it comes to their cries for help.
“A big battle keeping the veterans safe, especially now with so many of them coming back with PTSD. We're actually losing more from suicides than we are with actual battles,” explains Cooper.
No matter the cost, at the end of the day, veterans would gladly serve their country all over again.
“We wanted to give back to the state and the nation and it's an honor to be able to say thank-you veterans for service and be able to help them out as much as possible,” says Martin.