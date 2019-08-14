BIG SANDY- Jon Tester has secured more than $2 million to upgrade Geraldine’s outdated water and wastewater system as a part of his ongoing efforts to improve the life of rural Montanans.
The new water lines will help bring clean water to Geraldine, Montana, replacing 6,800 feet of pipes and purchasing new manhole covers, a UV disinfection system, and repairing the sewage lagoon.
The money Tester secured is $1.561 million in grant funding, and a $606,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
Tester says,“This investment will strengthen Geraldine’s water infrastructure, helping small businesses, families, and producers get consistently clean water and a smooth-running sewer system.”
Last year Tester passed the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act to upgrade rural access to clean water and watercraft inspection stations in rural communities. So far Tester has procured over $20 million towards water improvement projects in Montana through the USDA Rural Development Act.