GREAT FALLS - A temporary statewide ban on flavored vaping products is on the way to tackle the increase in illnesses and deaths related to e-cigarettes in recent months. But how can this impact official stores and e-cig users down the line?
One of the most common concerns among both store workers and medical experts is the possibility of a vaping black market, a situation where people who crave e-cigs could get them from non-official sources. This would create a safety risk for vape users.
"They're going through means that are not regulated by [the US Food & Drug Administration] where we get all of our juices from,” said Shanen McQuirk, an employee at The Vape Shop in Great Falls.
While the ban doesn't ask businesses to destroy their products, store owners said it could still hurt them and their staff.
"It could put a lot of us out of business,” said Rick Jensen, who owns two Montanan stores under ‘The Vape Shop’ title, “and I'd hate to see that happen because my employees would be out of a job."
The ban was announced Tuesday in response to the rise of vaping related illnesses and deaths nationwide, with over 1,000 cases across 49 states as of Oct. 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
Outside of mostly containing nicotine, not much is known about the materials used in vapes, juules and similar devices. An Alluvion medical professional, who's for the temporary ban, said it'll give time to do more research.
"It's allowing the scientists to dig a little deeper into the vaping and the products that are being inhaled into the lungs and potentially come to a final reason as to why people are getting sick, and even dying from using the vaping pens," said Pauline Conway, an Alluvion family nurse practitioner.
In the meantime, both Jensen and Conway encourage current and would-be e-cig users to look for educational programs in their area and learn about vaping to understand its risks for themselves.
"Educate people to allow them to make that conscious decision to not do it anymore," said Conway.
The 120 day ban will go into effect starting Oct. 22 across Montana, as it joins six other states while scientists investigate a potential common cause of the illnesses and deaths.
If you’d like to learn more about e-cigarettes, you can find some quick facts and explanations on official websites for the CDC and Montana DPHHS.