10 suspects arrested in Sept. on prostitution charges

CASCADE COUNTY – During September, several agencies made a total of 10 prostitution-related arrests across the county, according to a release from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Those arrested include 33-year-old Duncan Glenn Pugh; 50-year-old Shane L. Schwindt; 41-year-old Leslie Kenneth Den; 56-year-old Bruce Wayne Garret; 57-year-old Timothy Joseph Roberts; 44-year-old Joseph Matthew McDunn; 30-year-old Bryson Elliott Polhill; 36-year-old Brandon Mitchell Kirby; 57-year-old Robert Nick Jung and 50-year-old Andrew Maxwell Bailey.
All 10 men were charged with prostitution of the first offense. Those convicted of prostitution could face a maximum fine of $500 or jail time for up to six months.
On the other hand, convicted customers of prostitution could face fines of $1,000 or one year in jail for the first offense. Any repeat offenses could lead to a maximum fine of $10,000 and possibly five years in jail at most.
The arrests were a follow-up to the sting operation that took place during the Montana State Fair over the summer, according to CCSO.
Other agencies involved in the arrests include the Great Falls Police Department, the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the Cascade County Attorney's Office.