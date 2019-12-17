GREAT FALLS - Federal and local investigators are on scene of an apparent triple homicide in Great Falls. A release from the Great Falls Police Department says three people were found dead inside the Emerald Casino on 1701 10th Avenue South around 2 a.m. Tuesday. A fourth victim was found a short time later at Benefis Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
At about 5:45 a.m. police found the suspect near 26th Street and 7th Ave. South. Shots were fired and the suspect was "fatally wounded."
Police say there is no longer a danger to the public.
Police say they will remain on scene for several days as this is a "complex investigation." They are asking people to stay away from the area.
The WB lanes of 10 Ave. South between 17th and 18th Street have been shut down.
Lincoln Elementary School has been closed Tuesday, due to the active scene. All activities for the school are canceled. Parents who need child care can take their children to Paris Gibson Education Center.
Drivers in the area are asked to use an alternate route and delays are expected. Authorities are directing traffic.