GREAT FALLS- This Saturday is devoted to supporting our small businesses; a tradition that was started back in 2010 by American Express; and without these local shops, our community just wouldn't be the same.
Small businesses like the ones in downtown Great Falls, employ more people than any other company in the nation.
So, shopping local this Saturday, is just one of the many ways we can give back.
While large corporations might be able to offer you some pretty good deals, you'll never see the money you spent again.
In fact, out of every $100 you spend online, $1.00 stays here in the community.
However, when you spend $100 locally, $50-$68 dollars stay right here in the community.
This is because those small businesses not only buy their supplies locally, they live here as well.
Thankfully, the giving doesn’t stop there.
“I have been saying recently, 'when's the last time you saw Amazon sponsor one of the little league baseball teams, or you saw them take out an ad on the high school poster; CMR, Great Falls High. Or, you're able to go to them for a donation for your fundraiser?' Shop local. It's our local businesses that support our community. There are friends and our neighbors. We need to support them as well too,” explains Shane Etzwiler, President and CEO of Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
If you're thinking of starting your own small business, Etzwiler says now is the perfect time.
Small businesses have started gaining a lot more attention and provide people the ability to be their own boss.
So, all you need to do is find a need in your community, and start a business plan.
One thing you'll also have to consider is location.
A few years ago, you'd find a lot of small businesses around malls because of the foot traffic.
Today, they're starting to make their way back to the downtown area; and luckily here in the Electric City, there is plenty of potential.