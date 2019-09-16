GREAT FALLS- The FDA has released a warning about vaping, claiming it could be responsible for hundreds of lung illnesses across the nation.
For many, they tried to quit smoking by vaping; instead of using numerous FDA approved products such as nicotine patches and gum.
Now, according to a report by CNN, some are picking up smoking to quit vaping.
According to that same report, people who vape have a stronger addiction to nicotine than when they smoked cigarettes.
For many, the harsh reality of vaping is coming to light and their searching for a way to get clean before they become part of the growing statistic.