MISSOULA- People in Glacier woke up to snow this morning, the unexpected August snowfall receiving mixed responses on the US National Weather Service Missoula Facebook page.
The snow fell in the early morning, a result of overnight temperatures dropping below freezing and moisture in the air.
The snowfall seen over night was only a light dusting, Glacier’s August snowfall coming in at 0 inches on average according to the National Park Service’s website. NPS’s website says that the weather in the park can drop below freezing at any time and prompt snow at any point in the year.