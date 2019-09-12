GREAT FALLS- Vaughn Elementary School is still looking for answers after two people were seen on security footage stealing all four tires off the school's work truck, along with a student's bike.
Today, that student is speaking out.
“Why would you steal a kid's bike?” asks Michael Lapier, a sixth grade student at Vaughn Elementary School.
After coming home from a football game late Friday night, Michael decided to get some sleep instead of going to get his bike.
However, when he woke up the next morning, his bike was nowhere to be found.
“Maybe like, Dad took it home for a little prank. Then I walked home and it wasn't there,” Lapier says.
Then he remembered he saw something else that was missing too.
“I noticed the tires on the truck was missing so I was like, probably the people that stole the tires off the truck stole my bike too,” he says.
Sadly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened to Michael - he says his mini bike got stolen about a year ago.
He says the stolen mountain bike will be missed.
“I used to ride it every day. When I first got it, I rode it to my friend's house.”
It was also a way for him to bond with his brother and dad as well, “We were going to ride bikes with my dad and brother... We usually go through like dirt and stuff, so I can keep up with my dad,” he says.
Michael is asking the community to keep an eye for his bike so he can continue to keep up with his dad and brother.
His bike is orange with a black mongoose symbol.
If you have any information the stolen bike or tires, call the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at (406)-454-6820.