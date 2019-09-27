CUT BANK – Local and federal authorities arrested a Shelby Public School counselor Friday morning for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a former minor student.
According to a release from the Cut Bank Police Department (CBPD), Anthony “Tony” Heaton, who was in his second year with Shelby Schools, had solicited nude photos of a student who was under the age of 16 at the time, and had sent naked pictures of himself to that same student.
Heaton faces charges of felony sexual abuse of children, felony indecent exposure and felony tampering with a witness.
The case involves CBPD officers, the Toole County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and US Marshall, who are still investigating the charges as they wait on information from a warranted search on Heaton’s home and electronic devices.
Police Chief Michael Schultz, Sheriff Donna Whitt and Superintendent Elliot Crump were at Shelby High School all of Friday to answer any questions or worries about the arrest, and to help those affected by it.
If you have any information on this case or would like to make a similar report, you can contact Assistant Chief Joshua Simonds at jsimonds@cityofcutbank.org or at (406) 873-2289.