GREAT FALLS - While many stores and services in Montana plan on closing up shop for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, you're in luck if you need to renew or replace your driver's license around then.
Seven driver license offices will be open during the national holiday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, including those in Great Falls, Billings and Bozeman, according to the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) and state Department of Justice (DOJ).
You don't need to make an appointment, but walk-ins are on a first-come, first-served basis. MVD offices can also help with state and Real ID identification cards, as well as transferring out-of-state driver’s licenses.
However, there won’t be any testing services or those involving Foreign Nationals, according to the DOJ.
You can find the list of participating driver license offices below:
- Billings – 615 S. 27th St.
- Bozeman – 2005 Gilkerson Dr.
- Butte – 3611 Wynne Ave.
- Great Falls – 207 Smelter Ave. NE #3
- Helena – 2100 11th Ave.
- Kalispell – 1325 U.S. Hwy 2 W
- Missoula – 2681 Palmer St. #1707
- MVD Express Billings – 900 S 24th St. W #4
For more information, you can call MVD at (406) 444-3933 or email mvd@mt.gov.