GREAT FALLS- The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame is celebrating the second “Saddle of Honor” to be awarded to famous Montana cowboy, Jay Joseph Contway, on Friday, September 6th in Great Falls.
Contway was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2015 and creates western sculptures; spending a lifetime learning how.
According to the C. M. Russell Museum, “His knowledge and respect for the working cowboy shows clearly in his art. Appreciation for the history, his own native ancestry and the people and animals of the West is clearly illustrated in his sculpture.”
The “Saddle of Honor” event will be open to the public beginning at noon with a chuck wagon barbeque in the Russell Rider Sculpture Garden, at the C. M. Russell Museum. Tickets to the chuck wagon barbeque are $20 each, or $15 for members of the C. M. Russell Museum and members of the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.
To RSVP and purchase tickets, call 406-727-1939 by August 29th.